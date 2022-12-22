Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,767 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after acquiring an additional 973,718 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,133,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,274,000 after acquiring an additional 390,087 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,696,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,904,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 338,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 60,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $46.98 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.