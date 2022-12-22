Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 66,370 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,370 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $41,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STIP opened at $97.35 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.19.

