Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 287,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,047 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $36,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $145.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.82. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

