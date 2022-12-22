Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $100.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,056 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $100,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.41 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

