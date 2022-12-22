Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $127.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $127,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after buying an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.