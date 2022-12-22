Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $31.53 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after buying an additional 9,196,924 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 483.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 669,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 554,588 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $56.68 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

