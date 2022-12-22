Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $67,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.