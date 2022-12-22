Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,349 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,778 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,634,173. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

WMT stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

