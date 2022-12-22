Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $43,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

