Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $77,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $168.80 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

