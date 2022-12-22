Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 24100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canada Rare Earth Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.11 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93.

About Canada Rare Earth

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry in Asia. The company offers high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramics and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

