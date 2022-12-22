Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.0% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.38. 67,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,868. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average of $97.22. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

