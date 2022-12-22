Canton Hathaway LLC Grows Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MP traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 110,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,640. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

