Canton Hathaway LLC Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $13,935,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $9,655,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,972. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.40. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $138.08.

