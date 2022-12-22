Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 135 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Shares of APD stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $310.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,041. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

