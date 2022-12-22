Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 207 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Canton Hathaway LLC lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.7% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in American Water Works by 76.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 142,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 3.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.38. 4,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.75.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

