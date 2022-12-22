Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canyon Creek Food Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

Get Canyon Creek Food alerts:

Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.08 million during the quarter.

About Canyon Creek Food

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. The company provides fresh soups and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments comprising restaurants and institutions. Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Creek Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Creek Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.