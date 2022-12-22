Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $10.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $550.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $502.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.71. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

