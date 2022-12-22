Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,853 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 7.30% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $56,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA JMBS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,785. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $52.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66.
