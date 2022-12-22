Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IMTM traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.06. 142,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,485. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.