Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $89,301,621.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

OXY stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 104,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,545,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

