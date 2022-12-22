Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $15.18 Million Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,923,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,858 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $15,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.9 %

AGNC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 103,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,494,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.