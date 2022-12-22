Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $40.27 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.06% of Southern worth $40,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.69. 29,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.