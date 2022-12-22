Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $5.15 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 43.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 14.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,512 shares of company stock worth $5,379,483 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,335. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.30.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

