Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 11,656 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.40% of Leggett & Platt worth $17,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.73. 934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,168. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

