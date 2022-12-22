Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 4,735 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,305 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $3,302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KGI Securities cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $6.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.75. 4,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

