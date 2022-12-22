Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 5,683 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 34.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,983,000 after acquiring an additional 784,420 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Shares of BX traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.03. 18,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,358,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.40.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

