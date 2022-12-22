Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 163,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,316,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

