Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 717 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.6 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.47. 36,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181,135. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

