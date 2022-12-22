Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $32,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,448. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

