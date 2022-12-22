CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Down to $13.55

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $13.01. CarGurus shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 1,941 shares.

CARG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.18 million. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 27.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

