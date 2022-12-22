CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.
CarMax stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.76.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.
CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.
