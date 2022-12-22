Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $4.32

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.18. Carvana shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 104,877 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CVNA. Piper Sandler raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $727.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 150.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Carvana by 29.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

