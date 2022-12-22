Catalent, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalent in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41. Catalent has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $129.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $273,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

