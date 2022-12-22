CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Volume Hits $7.13 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $63.31 million and $7.13 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00014002 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00042002 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020282 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00227431 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07873205 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $4,881,005.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars.

