Celo Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $653,738.96 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005926 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $42.86 million and $653,738.96 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,027,385 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

