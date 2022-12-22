Center For Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.7% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 17,053,339 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31.

