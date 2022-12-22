Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Trading Down 25%

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CVE:CTN – Get Rating) fell 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 138,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 104,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Centurion Minerals Trading Down 25.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$472,035.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.
Centurion Minerals Company Profile
Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company focuses on identifying, developing, and marketing of calcium sulfate dihydrate, a mineral fertilizer and soil conditioner for the markets of Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile.
Further Reading
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Centurion Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurion Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.