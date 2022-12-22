Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Raised by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises 1.1% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after buying an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $325,176,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $5.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.80. 19,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

