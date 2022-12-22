Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $648.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.19. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $518.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,030.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.