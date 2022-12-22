Christopher O. Blunt Acquires 10,000 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 360,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,664,421.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FG stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FG. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

