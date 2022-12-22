Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Stock Down 2.2 %

CTAS stock traded down $10.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $454.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.17.

Insider Activity

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cintas by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cintas by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,674 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,594,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

