CION Investment Co. (CION) to Issue — Dividend of $0.27 on January 31st

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $10.51 on Thursday. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $582.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,550. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CION. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CION Investment by 84.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CION Investment by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in CION Investment during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.