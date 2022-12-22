CION Investment Co. (CION) to Issue — Dividend of $0.27 on January 31st

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20.
Shares of NYSE CION opened at $10.51 on Thursday. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $582.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.56.
In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,550. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
