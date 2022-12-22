Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 812.3% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.81 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

