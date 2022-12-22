Citigroup Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $59.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.3 %

DAL opened at $33.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

