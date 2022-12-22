Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Director Clay Thorp Buys 14,000 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) Director Clay Thorp acquired 14,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLSD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

About Clearside Biomedical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

