Cobak Token Price Down 12.6% This Week (CBK)

Cobak Token (CBK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $34.33 million and approximately $789,330.57 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,950,345 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

