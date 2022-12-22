Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni Sells 7,333 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,333 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $169,465.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,486.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Ciaffoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34.

On Thursday, December 1st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91.

On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 43 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $946.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 65 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,430.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $43,797.78.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

