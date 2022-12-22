Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni Sells 7,333 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,333 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $169,465.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,486.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Joseph Ciaffoni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91.
- On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 43 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $946.00.
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 65 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,430.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $43,797.78.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.