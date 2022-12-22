Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan Sells 33,758 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 33,758 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $779,134.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $646,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Thomas Heffernan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20.

Shares of COLL opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

COLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

