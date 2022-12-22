Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan Sells 33,758 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 33,758 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $779,134.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $646,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Michael Thomas Heffernan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $614,519.20.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of COLL opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
