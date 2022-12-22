Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,958 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

